Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, September 21 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Missouri…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, September 21 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 12 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati

9 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.