RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Thursday, September 8

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 8
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

BTN — Stanford at Northwestern

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams

TENNIS
7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5 —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up