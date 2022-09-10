Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Sunday, September 11

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 11
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Boston College

2 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

CYCLING
1 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

RODEO
2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.

RUGBY
8 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

SAILING
4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1 —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up