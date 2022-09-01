Sports on TV for September 3-4

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan
ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College
BTN — Buffalo at Maryland
CBSSN — Delaware at Navy
ESPN — NC State at East Carolina
ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.
FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa
SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M
|2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami
BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska
CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Houston at UTSA
ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas
FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma
FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at South Florida
SECN — Troy at Mississippi
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Florida
FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
CBSSN — SMU at North Texas
ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.
SECN — Utah St. at Alabama
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.
FS1 — Kent St. at Washington
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
|12 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland
|10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
|9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|3 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped) —
|Sunday, September 4
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina
|2 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3
|3 p.m.
ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3
|YOUTH BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla. —
