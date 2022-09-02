Sports on TV for September 3-4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, September 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 6 a.m. FS2 — AFL…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, September 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College

BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska

CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

CBSSN — Houston at UTSA

ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

4 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

SECN — Troy at Mississippi

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Florida

FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

CBSSN — SMU at North Texas

ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

SECN — Utah St. at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska

CYCLING 10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

12 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD 3 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped) —

___

___

AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta

BOXING 8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 4 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford

CYCLING 10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL 12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO 2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3

YOUTH BASEBALL 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla. —

___

