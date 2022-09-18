Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Sports on TV for Monday, September 19

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 10:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 19
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds —

