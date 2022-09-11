Sports on TV for Monday, September 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 12 MLB BASEBALL 6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage:…

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)

TENNIS 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands —

