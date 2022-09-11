September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Monday, September 12

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 12
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)

TENNIS
7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Biden honors Sept. 11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up