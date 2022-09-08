Sports on TV for Friday, September 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Geelong

AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at North Carolina

BTN — Stanford at Penn St.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS2 — Exhibition: U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, Las Vegas

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.)

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City

RUGBY 6 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa

RUGBY (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Titans vs. Eels

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Broncos vs. Dragons

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.