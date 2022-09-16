Serie B champion Lecce beats Salernitana 2-1 for first win

ROME (AP) — Serie B champion Lecce won at Salernitana 2-1 on Friday for its first victory since returning to…

ROME (AP) — Serie B champion Lecce won at Salernitana 2-1 on Friday for its first victory since returning to the top division.

Gabriel Strefezza scored the winner from beyond the area following a counterattack in the 83rd minute of the all-southern matchup.

Salernitana, coming off a 2-2 draw at Juventus, equalized when Lecce midfielder Joan Gonzàlez redirected a corner into his own net.

Gambia forward Assan Ceesay put Lecce ahead on a counterattack that he finished off by dribbling around the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net from a sharp angle.

Salernitana remained 10th while Lecce moved up to 14th.

