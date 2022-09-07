RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Sports » Serge Aurier becomes Forest's…

Serge Aurier becomes Forest’s 22nd signing since EPL return

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Make it 22.

The closing of the summer transfer window last week hasn’t stopped big-spending Nottingham Forest from adding to its squad, with Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier joining as a free agent on Wednesday.

Aurier became Forest’s 22nd signing since the team sealed a return to the Premier League after an absence of 23 years.

The rebuilding of the squad cost Forest around $160 million.

The 29-year-old Aurier spent last season at Villarreal, having previously been in the Premier League with Tottenham.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up