Senegal’s Keita to miss World Cup after 3-month doping ban

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 12:11 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — Senegal forward Keita Baldé will likely miss the World Cup after being suspended for three months for a doping violation.

Keita, who plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia, was suspended until Dec. 5 by the Italian national anti-doping agency for violating the testing procedure when he played for Cagliari last season.

Spartak stressed “the sample taken from Keita that day found no banned substances” but added that “any doping-related sanction imposed by another national or international sports association, or national anti-doping organization, is automatically accepted by FIFA and must be recognized by all confederations and associations.”

Keita will not even be able to return to training until 22 days before the ban expires.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Senegal is in a group with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the host nation.

The 27-year-old Keita has six goals in 40 matches for Senegal and helped it to its first African Cup of Nations trophy in February.

