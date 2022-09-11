Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-15, 25-19 Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 Faith def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-15, 25-19

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20

Faith def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-22

Faith def. White River, 25-20, 25-14

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-23

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9

Jones County def. Harding County, 25-17, 25-12

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 16-25, 25-10

Jones County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-20

Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10

Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13

Northwestern def. Madison, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Philip def. Faith, 25-14, 25-23

Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-21

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Todd County def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

Wessington Springs def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

Arlington Tournament=

Arlington def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-22

Burke def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-14

Burke def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14

Burke def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-13

Burke def. Warner, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Deubrook def. Arlington, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23

Deubrook def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Burke, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-15, 25-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Faulkton, 25-14, 25-17

Warner def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-16

Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-10

Clark/Willow Lake Tournament=

Estelline/Hendricks def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-19, 25-19

Estelline/Hendricks def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-9, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Webster, 25-19, 25-15

Redfield def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-17

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-13

Redfield def. Wilmot, 25-10, 25-7

Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13

Gordon-Rushville Tournament=

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19

Mobridge-Pollock Tournament=

Ipswich def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-15

Third Place=

Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24

Wolsey-Wessington Tournament=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-21

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Flandreau, 2-0

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford, 2-0

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Marty Indian, 2-0

Wolsey-Wessington def. Flandreau, 2-0

Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-14, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-6

