Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-15, 25-19
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20
Faith def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-22
Faith def. White River, 25-20, 25-14
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-23
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9
Jones County def. Harding County, 25-17, 25-12
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 16-25, 25-10
Jones County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-20
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10
Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13
Northwestern def. Madison, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Philip def. Faith, 25-14, 25-23
Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-21
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Todd County def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
Wessington Springs def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Arlington Tournament=
Arlington def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-22
Burke def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-14
Burke def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14
Burke def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-13
Burke def. Warner, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Deubrook def. Arlington, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Deubrook def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Burke, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-15, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Faulkton, 25-14, 25-17
Warner def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-16
Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-10
Clark/Willow Lake Tournament=
Estelline/Hendricks def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-19, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-9, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Webster, 25-19, 25-15
Redfield def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-17
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-13
Redfield def. Wilmot, 25-10, 25-7
Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13
Gordon-Rushville Tournament=
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament=
Ipswich def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-15
Third Place=
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament=
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Flandreau, 2-0
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford, 2-0
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Marty Indian, 2-0
Wolsey-Wessington def. Flandreau, 2-0
Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-14, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-6
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
