Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 9:29 PM

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Dell Rapids def. Hamlin, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

Belle Fourche Tournament=

Pool A=

Belle Fourche def. Wall, 25-10, 25-20

Wall def. Lakota Tech, 25-18, 27-25

CSDC Tournament=

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-17

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-7, 25-10

Miller def. Mobridge-Pollock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13

Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-15

Potter County def. Faulkton, 12-25, 25-16, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-22, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 26-28, 25-7

LMC Tournament=

Faith def. Bison, 25-15, 25-22

Faith def. Timber Lake, 26-24, 25-19

Newell def. Faith, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23

Timber Lake def. Faith, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17

Pentagon Tournament=

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-23

Canistota def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 13-25, 25-16

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 25-10

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-9

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-6

Freeman def. Ethan, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19

Freeman def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22

Howard def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-8, 17-25, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Warner, 25-12, 25-14

Sioux Valley def. Freeman, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Parker, 25-20, 25-17

Warner def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11

Warner def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-17

Winner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 29-27, 25-14

Spartan Invite=

Jones County def. Colome, 25-17, 25-13

Jones County def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-14

Jones County def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-21

Jones County def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-14

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-15

Wessington Springs def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 24-26, 25-15

Tournament=

Deubrook def. James Valley Christian, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11

