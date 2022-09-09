Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Sao Paulo and Del Valle reach Copa Sudamericana final

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 12:03 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Sao Paulo and Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle will play this year’s final of the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club tournament in South America.

The decider is scheduled for Oct. 1 in the Argentinian city of Cordoba.

Sao Paulo advanced on penalties after a 2-0 home win against Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. Patrick scored both goals of the match in the fourth and 63rd minutes at the Morumbi Stadium to leave the aggregate 3-3.

Sao Paulo beat the visitors 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Independiente del Valle reached the final on Wednesday after a 3-0 win at Peru’s Melgar, the same result of the first leg last week.

