Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:37 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3).

Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Austin (15-9-6) plays Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

