Rios scores in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over New York City FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored in the fifth minute and Charlotte beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Kristijan Kahlina delivered a one-save shutout for Charlotte (11-17-2).

The teams play again next Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Chicago Fire while NYCFC (13-11-7) hosts the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

