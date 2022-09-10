Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Rios scores in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over New York City FC

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 3:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored in the fifth minute and Charlotte beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Kristijan Kahlina delivered a one-save shutout for Charlotte (11-17-2).

The teams play again next Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Chicago Fire while NYCFC (13-11-7) hosts the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

