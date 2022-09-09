Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
PSG distances itself from hooligans involved in Nice fights

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 5:26 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain on Friday condemned the violence that marred a match between Nice and Cologne in the Europa Conference League after it emerged that fans from a banned group of hardcore PSG supporters took part in the clashes.

The start of the match on Thursday was delayed by about an hour because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium.

French media reported that dozens of people were injured and that PSG hooligans had joined the German fans. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

PSG said in a statement it has been deeply engaged over the past 10 years in preventing football violence and pointed out that the Supras Auteuil fan group was disbanded in 2010. PSG said it does not recognize its members as PSG supporters and insisted they are banned from entering the club’s stadium in Paris.

PSG had serious problems with hooliganism from 1985 to 2010. The club then took measures to combat the problem and radically changed its ticketing policy.

“The club shall consider what action to take for the damage to its reputation caused by the actions of such individuals,” PSG said.

