Presidents Cup Results

|At Quail Hollow Golf Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
|Thursday
|Foursomes
|United States 4, International 1
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.
Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.
Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.
