RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Sports » Presidents Cup Results

Presidents Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
Thursday
Foursomes
United States 4, International 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.

Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cloud Exchange 2022: NNSA’s James Wolff on the classified cloud as ‘a real opportunity’

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

CISA, industry expanding effort to secure operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up