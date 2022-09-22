Presidents Cup Results

At Quail Hollow Golf Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 Thursday Foursomes United States…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Quail Hollow Golf Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 Thursday Foursomes United States 4, International 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.

Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.