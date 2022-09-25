RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Presidents Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 6:23 PM

At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½
Sunday
Singles
United States 6½, International 5½

Si Woo Kim, International, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Cameron Davis, International, 4 and 3.

Hideki Matsuyama, International, halved with Sam Burns, United States.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 3 and 2.

Sebastian Munoz, International, def. Scottie Scheffler, United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith, International, 3 and 1.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 1 up.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Cameron Young, United States, 1 up.

K.H. Lee, International, def. Billy Horschel, United States, 3 and 1.

Max Homa, United States, def. Tom Kim, International, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Mito Pereira, International, 3 and 2.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, def. Kevin Kisner, United States, 2 and 1.

Saturday
Fourballs
International 3, United States 1

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, International, def. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Taylor Pendrith, International, 4 and 3.

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, def. Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner, United States, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, def. Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, United States, 1 up.

Foursomes
International 2, United States 2

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 4 and 3.

Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, 3 and 2.

K.H. Lee and Tom Kim, International, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis, International, 4 and 3.

Friday
Fourballs
United States 4, International 1

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, 2 and 1.

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, halved with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, halved with Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, United States.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim, International, 3 and 2.

Billy Horschel and Max Homa, United States, def. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, International, 1 up.

Thursday
Foursomes
United States 4, International 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.

Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.

