Presidents Cup Pairings

At Quail Hollow Golf Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 All times EDT UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7 Sunday Singles

12:02 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, International, vs. Justin Thomas, United States.

12:14 p.m. — Cameron Davis, International, vs. Jordan Spieth, United States.

12:26 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, International, vs. Sam Burns, United States.

12:38 p.m. — Adam Scott, International, vs. Patrick Cantlay, United States.

12:50 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz, International, vs. Scottie Scheffler, United States.

1:02 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, International, vs. Tony Finau, United States.

1:14 p.m. — Corey Conners, International, vs. Xander Schauffele, United States.

1:26 p.m. — Sungjae Im, International, vs. Cameron Young, United States.

1:38 p.m — K.H. Lee, International, vs. Billy Horschel, United States.

1:50 p.m. — Tom Kim, International, vs. Max Homa, United States.

2:02 p.m. — Mito Pereira, International, vs. Collin Morikawa, United States.

2:14 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, vs. Kevin Kisner, United States.

