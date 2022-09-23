RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Presidents Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:21 PM

At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
All Times EDT
Saturday
Foursomes

7:12 a.m. — Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States.

7:24 a.m. — Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, vs. Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States.

7:36 a.m. — K.H. Lee and Tom Kim, International, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

7:48 a.m. — Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis, International, vs. Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States.

