Presidents Cup Pairings

At Quail Hollow Golf Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 All Times EDT Saturday Foursomes 7:12 a.m. — Sungjae…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Quail Hollow Golf Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 All Times EDT Saturday Foursomes

7:12 a.m. — Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States.

7:24 a.m. — Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, vs. Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States.

7:36 a.m. — K.H. Lee and Tom Kim, International, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

7:48 a.m. — Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis, International, vs. Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.