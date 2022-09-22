Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

Thursday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 International Foursomes Fourball Singles…

Thursday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 International Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Christian Bezuidenhout 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0 Corey Conners 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Cameron Davis 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Sungjae Im 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Si Woo Kim 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tom Kim 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 K.H. Lee 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Sebastian Munoz 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0 Taylor Pendrith 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Mito Pereira 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Adam Scott 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0

___

United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0 Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Tony Finau 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Max Homa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Billy Horschel 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0 Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0 Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0 Jordan Spieth 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Justin Thomas 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Cameron Young 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1

