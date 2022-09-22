RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
Home » Sports » Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 7:17 PM

Thursday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
International
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Christian Bezuidenhout 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0
Corey Conners 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Cameron Davis 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Sungjae Im 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Si Woo Kim 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Tom Kim 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
K.H. Lee 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Sebastian Munoz 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0
Taylor Pendrith 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Mito Pereira 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Adam Scott 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0

___

United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Sam Burns 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0
Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Tony Finau 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Max Homa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Billy Horschel 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0
Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0
Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0
Jordan Spieth 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Justin Thomas 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1
Cameron Young 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1

