Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 7:04 PM

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES xx, INTERNATIONAL x
International
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Christian Bezuidenhout 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Corey Conners 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Cameron Davis 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Sungjae Im 0-2-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-2-1 4
Si Woo Kim 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Tom Kim 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
K.H. Lee 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Hideki Matsuyama 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 4 1
Sebastian Munoz 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Taylor Pendrith 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Mito Pereira 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Adam Scott 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2

___

United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Sam Burns 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-3-1 4 ½
Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Tony Finau 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Max Homa 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3
Billy Horschel 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Collin Morikawa 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 ½
Jordan Spieth 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 4 4
Justin Thomas 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 4 4
Cameron Young 1-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 3

