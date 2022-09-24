Presidents Cup, Cards

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 6:59 PM

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES XX, INTERNATIONAL x
FOURBALLS
International 3, United States 1
Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 434-333-444-424-334-443
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 443-243-434-334-433-544

International, 1 up.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Hideki Matsuyama-Taylor Pendrith, Int 345-343-534-334-434-xxx
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 434-243-533-334-433-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Sungjae Im-Sebastian Munoz, Int 443-243-434-334-333-4xx
Tony Finau-Kevin Kisner, US 443-343-344-344-425-4xx

International, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Adam Scott-Cameron Davis, Int 344-343-433-334-434-333
Billy Horschel-Sam Burns, US 343-343-533-334-424-443

International, 1 up.

FOURSOMES
International 2, United States 2
Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int. 535-443-634-335-536-xxx
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 554-343-443-335-435-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 454-353-444-234-434-5xx
Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US 444-343-536-345-634-5xx

International, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
K.H. Lee-Tom Kim, Int. 433-443-544-225-433-54x
Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 434-352-444-434-524-64x

International, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int 545-332-545-444-435-xxx
Tony Finau-Max Homa, US 534-343-533-344-434-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

