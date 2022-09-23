RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Sports » Presidents Cup, Cards

Presidents Cup, Cards

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 8 INTERNATIONAL 2

FOURBALLS
United States 4, International 1
Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Adam Scott-Cameron Davis, Int. 444-343-443-234-434-43x
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 444-233-434-234-424-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Sungjae Im-Sebastian Munoz, Int. 443-343-434-334-323-444
Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 443-334-343-234-423-454

Halved.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Mito Pereira-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int 443-343-543-234-444-444
Kevin Kisner-Cameron Young, US 444-243-344-334-434-444

Halved.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Hideki Matsuyama-Tom Kim, Int 444-343-444-344-423-4xx
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 443-332-334-345-335-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Corey Conners-Taylor Pendrith, Int 444-444-444-334-334-443
Billy Horschel-Max Homa, US 444-343-534-344-434-433

United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up