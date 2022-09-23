Presidents Cup, Cards

|Friday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 8 INTERNATIONAL 2
|FOURBALLS
|United States 4, International 1
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Adam Scott-Cameron Davis, Int.
|444-343-443-234-434-43x
|Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US
|444-233-434-234-424-53x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Sungjae Im-Sebastian Munoz, Int.
|443-343-434-334-323-444
|Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US
|443-334-343-234-423-454
Halved.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Mito Pereira-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int
|443-343-543-234-444-444
|Kevin Kisner-Cameron Young, US
|444-243-344-334-434-444
Halved.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Hideki Matsuyama-Tom Kim, Int
|444-343-444-344-423-4xx
|Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US
|443-332-334-345-335-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Corey Conners-Taylor Pendrith, Int
|444-444-444-334-334-443
|Billy Horschel-Max Homa, US
|444-343-534-344-434-433
United States, 1 up.
