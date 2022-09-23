Presidents Cup, Cards

Friday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 8 INTERNATIONAL 2 FOURBALLS United States 4,…

Friday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 8 INTERNATIONAL 2

FOURBALLS United States 4, International 1 Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Adam Scott-Cameron Davis, Int. 444-343-443-234-434-43x Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 444-233-434-234-424-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Sungjae Im-Sebastian Munoz, Int. 443-343-434-334-323-444 Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 443-334-343-234-423-454

Halved.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Mito Pereira-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int 443-343-543-234-444-444 Kevin Kisner-Cameron Young, US 444-243-344-334-434-444

Halved.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Hideki Matsuyama-Tom Kim, Int 444-343-444-344-423-4xx Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 443-332-334-345-335-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Corey Conners-Taylor Pendrith, Int 444-444-444-334-334-443 Billy Horschel-Max Homa, US 444-343-534-344-434-433

United States, 1 up.

