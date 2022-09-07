Pickford to miss England’s final games before World Cup

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss his national team’s final games before the World Cup. Pickford…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss his national team’s final games before the World Cup.

Pickford sustained a thigh injury in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool over the weekend, Everton said Wednesday, and is not expected to return to action until after the upcoming international break.

England plays Italy and Germany in Nations League qualifiers on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, respectively. Its first group game at the World Cup is against Iran on Nov. 21.

Pickford is England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

