RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Sports » Pickford to miss England's…

Pickford to miss England’s final games before World Cup

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss his national team’s final games before the World Cup.

Pickford sustained a thigh injury in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool over the weekend, Everton said Wednesday, and is not expected to return to action until after the upcoming international break.

England plays Italy and Germany in Nations League qualifiers on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, respectively. Its first group game at the World Cup is against Iran on Nov. 21.

Pickford is England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up