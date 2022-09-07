RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Pereira scores equalizer for NYCFC in draw with Cincinnati

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 11:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira scored the tying goal in the 41st minute for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati took the lead in the 22nd minute on an own goal by Thiago Martins.

Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati (9-8-12). Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC (13-10-7).

Both teams play again on Saturday. NYCFC visits Charlotte FC and Cincinnati hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

