Page signs 4-year deal as coach of World Cup-bound Wales

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 7:03 PM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Rob Page has signed a four-year deal to coach Wales, the World Cup-bound team said on Tuesday.

Page took over the role on an interim basis after Ryan Giggs went on leave in November on charges of domestic violence, and guided the team into the World Cup via the European playoffs. Wales will play in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Giggs stood down on a permanent basis in June.

Page’s deal with the Football Association of Wales will see him lead the team in the qualifying campaigns for the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup.

He was previously coach of Wales Under-21s before becoming an assistant in the senior set-up.

“There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first World Cup in 64 years,” Page said.

“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.”

Wales will be in Group B at the World Cup, with England, the United States and Iran.

