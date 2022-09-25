NHRA Carolina Nationals

Sunday At ZMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Clay Millican;…

Sunday At ZMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Leah Pruett; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Billy Torrence.

FUNNY CAR

1. Ron Capps; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Chad Green; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. John Smith; 11. Blake Alexander; 12.Jim Campbell; 13. Tim Wilkerson.

PRO STOCK

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6.Greg Anderson; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Larry Morgan; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Camrie Caruso.

Final Results Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 3.672 seconds, 335.73 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.671 seconds, 333.99 mph.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.967, 267.32 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.985, 266.85.

Pro Stock

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.567, 210.21 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.569, 209.82.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Earl Nichols Jr., 5.289, 273.61 def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.291, 275.96.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 8.302, 109.29 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, Foul-Red Light.

Competition Eliminator

Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 8.946, 152.16 def. David Eaton, Roadster, 6.743, 169.08.

Super Stock

Troy Huntzberry, Chevy Cobalt, 10.040, 131.77 def. Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.508, 134.69.

Stock Eliminator

Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 11.449, 105.03 def. Mitch Kight, Plymouth Barracuda, Foul-Red Light.

Super Comp

Robert Houston, Dragster, 9.736, 122.40 def. Dan Foley, Dragster, Foul-Red Light.

Super Gas

Billy Upton, Chevy Corvette, 9.899, 162.90 def. Ernie Knight, Chevy Nova, 9.895, 138.83.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers

Jeremy Hancock, Dragster, 8.956, 99.02 def. Clint Riley, Dragster, Foul-Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers

Jerry Albert, Chevy Camaro, 6.611, 208.52 def. Larry Willard, Chevy Bel Air, 7.328, 182.23.

Pro Modified

Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.715, 254.62 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.745, 249.90.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock

JR Carr, Chevy Camaro, 6.277, 224.06 def. John DeFlorian Jr, Camaro, 6.291, 223.58.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Josh Hart, 3.708, 322.19 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.736, 296.76; Brittany Force, 3.670, 335.57 def. Spencer Massey, 3.754, 326.87; Clay Millican, 3.739, 326.48 def. Doug Foley, 3.787, 313.73; Justin Ashley, 3.688, 330.80 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.814, 303.43; Mike Salinas, 3.696, 331.20 def. Leah Pruett, 3.796, 314.39; Doug Kalitta, 3.710, 327.19 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.731, 327.19; Antron Brown, 3.691, 331.20 def. Austin Prock, 3.778, 328.14; Steve Torrence, 3.690, 331.61 def. Billy Torrence, Broke-No Show;

Quarterfinals

Millican, 3.681, 332.59 def. Hart, 7.510, 94.70; Brown, 3.733, 287.23 def. Force, 5.252, 161.48; Ashley, 3.697, 332.43 def. S. Torrence, 3.725, 316.08; Kalitta, 3.696, 327.59 def. Salinas, 3.720, 333.08;

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.691, 333.91 def. Kalitta, 7.778, 119.78; Brown, 3.687, 325.14 def. Millican, 3.699, 331.20;

Final

Brown, 3.672, 335.73 def. Ashley, 3.671, 333.99.

Funny Car First Round

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.878, 334.73 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.192, 239.70; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.869, 331.53 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 5.910, 116.76; John Force, Camaro, 7.621, 80.92 was unopposed; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.929, 315.71 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.369, 217.70; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.889, 326.79 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.535, 203.25; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.882, 330.80 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.945, 320.05; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.909, 323.43 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul-Centerline;

Quarterfinals

Hagan, 10.423, 77.63 was unopposed; DeJoria, 3.918, 324.59 def. Hight, 3.924, 320.36; Capps, 3.885, 335.07 def. Tasca III, 8.251, 101.66; Force, 3.918, 330.39 def. Green, Broke;

Semifinals

DeJoria, 3.887, 332.02 def. Hagan, 3.893, 334.07; Capps, 3.899, 328.22 def. Force, 3.915, 331.53;

Final

Capps, 3.967, 267.32 def. DeJoria, 3.985, 266.85.

Pro Stock First Round

Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.579, 208.10 def. Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 15.292, 57.70; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.563, 209.52 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.14; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 209.82 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.580, 209.01; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.574, 209.04 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.967, 159.91; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.562, 209.62 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 209.23; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.558, 209.04 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.594, 207.62; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.579, 208.68 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.605, 207.98; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.550, 210.28 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.635, 208.23;

Quarterfinals

Coughlin Jr., 6.570, 209.17 def. Koretsky, 6.572, 209.88; Hartford, 6.552, 209.65 def. Glenn, 6.562, 208.39; Stanfield, 6.572, 210.05 def. Anderson, 6.562, 209.04; Enders, 6.545, 210.31 def. C. Cuadra, 6.598, 208.07;

Semifinals

Stanfield, 6.571, 209.46 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.578, 209.17; Hartford, 6.568, 209.01 def. Enders, 9.312, 107.39;

Final

Stanfield, 6.567, 210.21 def. Hartford, 6.569, 209.82.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,272; 2. Antron Brown, 2,229; 3. Brittany Force, 2,220; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,218; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,167; 6. Doug Kalitta, 2,140; 7. Josh Hart, 2,139; 8. Austin Prock, 2,129; 9. Clay Millican, 2,125; 10. Leah Pruett, 2,094; 11. Shawm Langdon, 2084; 12. Tony Schumacher, 2064.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 2,283; 2. Ron Capps, 2,256; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,223; 4. John Force, 2,209; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,179; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,154; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,133; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,121; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 2,105; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,054; 11. Blake Alexandewr, 2032.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 2,312; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,248; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,215; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,203; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,190; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,162; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,160; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,093; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,085; 10. Bo Butner, 2,084; 11. Fernando Jr. 2064; 12. Cristian Cuadra, 2054; 13. Deric Kramer, 2043; 14. Chris McGaha, 2023; 15. Fernando Cuadra, 2012.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.