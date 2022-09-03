LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Newcastle can’t put away Palace in 0-0 draw in EPL

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 1:03 PM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle’s record-signing Alexander Isak missed an early chance to score on his home debut in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee reported to be 70 million euros ($70 million) last week, tried to chip Vicente Guaita one-on-one but the Palace goalkeeper saved it 16 minutes into the match at St James’ Park.

The Sweden forward scored in his first appearance for Newcastle midweek at Liverpool.

Guaita later saved Sean Longstaff’s header and saw Miguel Almiron’s deflected shot come back off the upright.

On the other end, Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had to block substitute Odsonne Edouard’s late shot with his right foot to ensure the draw and one point.

Under new Saudi ownership, Newcastle spent more than $130 million in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have lost only one league game but have not won since their victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in the season opener.

