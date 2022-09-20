NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|C.Washington, New Mexico
|3
|2
|131
|65.50
|K.Smith, Miami
|3
|3
|184
|61.33
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|3
|2
|121
|60.50
|J.Horn, South Florida
|3
|2
|121
|60.50
|B.Smith, Miami
|3
|1
|42
|42.00
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|41
|41.00
|O.Smith, Maryland
|2
|1
|41
|41.00
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|3
|5
|198
|39.60
|N.Reed, Colorado
|2
|2
|74
|37.00
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|3
|4
|145
|36.25
|T.Felton, Maryland
|3
|3
|105
|35.00
|V.Terrell, Navy
|2
|1
|35
|35.00
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|3
|4
|140
|35.00
|R.Bell, Washington St.
|3
|3
|102
|34.00
|I.Guerendo, Wisconsin
|3
|3
|102
|34.00
|B.Pool, Arkansas
|3
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Weimer, UNLV
|3
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Stinson, Duke
|3
|3
|101
|33.67
|J.Barber, Troy
|3
|2
|66
|33.00
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|3
|2
|66
|33.00
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|3
|4
|131
|32.75
|K.Horton, North Texas
|3
|7
|223
|31.86
|X.White, Texas Tech
|3
|3
|95
|31.67
|B.Hester, Akron
|1
|2
|63
|31.50
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|B. Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|31
|31.00
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|3
|3
|93
|31.00
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|62
|31.00
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|2
|1
|31
|31.00
|J.Williams, UNLV
|3
|1
|30
|30.00
|L.Joseph, FIU
|2
|7
|207
|29.57
|J.Houston, NC State
|3
|1
|29
|29.00
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|2
|2
|58
|29.00
|M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina
|2
|5
|145
|29.00
|P.Sawyer, Houston
|3
|2
|58
|29.00
|D.Starling, Virginia
|2
|2
|58
|29.00
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|2
|2
|58
|29.00
|C.Hines, Hawaii
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|N.Williams, UNLV
|3
|3
|84
|28.00
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|3
|4
|111
|27.75
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|3
|2
|55
|27.50
|N.Remigio, Fresno St.
|3
|9
|244
|27.11
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|3
|4
|108
|27.00
|J.Gill, Boston College
|3
|3
|81
|27.00
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|3
|1
|27
|27.00
|L.Styles, Notre Dame
|3
|1
|27
|27.00
|A.Washington, East Carolina
|2
|1
|27
|27.00
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|3
|3
|80
|26.67
|J.Bell, Nevada
|4
|8
|212
|26.50
|E.Wilson, FIU
|2
|2
|53
|26.50
|M.Bernard, Utah
|3
|3
|79
|26.33
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|79
|26.33
|S.Louis, Liberty
|3
|4
|104
|26.00
|K.Robinson, Texas
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|128
|25.60
|R.Ealy, Arkansas St.
|3
|3
|76
|25.33
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|3
|3
|75
|25.00
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|A.Green, Arkansas
|3
|2
|50
|25.00
|D.Jones, Navy
|2
|2
|50
|25.00
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|M.Hollins, Virginia
|3
|3
|74
|24.67
|G.Jackson, Washington
|3
|6
|148
|24.67
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|3
|5
|123
|24.60
|M.Mathison, W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|49
|24.50
|J.Barnett, Memphis
|3
|3
|73
|24.33
|A.Vivens, Colorado St.
|2
|3
|73
|24.33
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|3
|10
|242
|24.20
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|3
|5
|120
|24.00
|C.Edmonds, Arizona St.
|2
|1
|24
|24.00
|M.McClain, Florida St.
|3
|1
|24
|24.00
|J.Taylor, Michigan
|2
|1
|24
|24.00
|K.Allen, UCLA
|3
|6
|142
|23.67
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|2
|2
|47
|23.50
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|2
|2
|47
|23.50
|C.Stone, Wyoming
|3
|3
|70
|23.33
|R.Moss, Iowa
|2
|4
|93
|23.25
|C.Black, Virginia Tech
|3
|5
|116
|23.20
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|3
|10
|231
|23.10
|B.Duke, Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|23
|23.00
|M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|23
|23.00
|C.Lutz, Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|23
|23.00
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|3
|2
|46
|23.00
|J.Holiday, Tennessee
|3
|4
|91
|22.75
|M.Haywood, Navy
|2
|3
|68
|22.67
|K.Logan, Kansas
|3
|3
|68
|22.67
|J.Youngblood, Rutgers
|3
|5
|113
|22.60
|B.Nesbit, North Carolina
|3
|2
|45
|22.50
|Q.Redding, Minnesota
|3
|2
|45
|22.50
|J.Williams, Boston College
|3
|4
|90
|22.50
|J.Brown, UAB
|3
|5
|112
|22.40
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|67
|22.33
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|3
|6
|134
|22.33
|B.McReynolds, South Alabama
|3
|4
|89
|22.25
|C.Harrell, Southern Miss.
|3
|6
|133
|22.17
|G.Rogers, Memphis
|3
|7
|155
|22.14
|A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|22
|22.00
|N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii
|4
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St.
|2
|2
|44
|22.00
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|2
|3
|66
|22.00
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|J.Otoviano, Rice
|3
|5
|110
|22.00
|E.Sanders, Iowa St.
|3
|3
|66
|22.00
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|S.Thomas, UAB
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|3
|3
|66
|22.00
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Uzodinma, Ball St.
|2
|6
|131
|21.83
|D.Moorer, Texas State
|3
|4
|87
|21.75
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|3
|2
|43
|21.50
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|3
|2
|43
|21.50
|M.Golden, Houston
|3
|3
|64
|21.33
|D.Houston, Uconn
|3
|3
|64
|21.33
|T.Tucker, Cincinnati
|3
|3
|64
|21.33
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|3
|7
|149
|21.29
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|3
|4
|85
|21.25
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|3
|8
|170
|21.25
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|1
|1
|21
|21.00
|K.Christon, San Diego St.
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Delgado, Oregon
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.McCulley, Ball St.
|1
|2
|42
|21.00
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Record, SMU
|3
|3
|63
|21.00
|T.Robinson, Army
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Wax, Syracuse
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Platt, FAU
|4
|5
|104
|20.80
|T.Palmer, Nebraska
|4
|3
|62
|20.67
|L.Keys, Tulane
|3
|4
|82
|20.50
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|4
|4
|82
|20.50
|J.Perdue, Hawaii
|4
|12
|245
|20.42
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|61
|20.33
|B.Battie, South Florida
|3
|13
|263
|20.23
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|3
|6
|121
|20.17
|J. Cameron, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Golden, Akron
|2
|1
|20
|20.00
|S.Hagans, Duke
|3
|2
|40
|20.00
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|2
|1
|20
|20.00
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|4
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|3
|8
|159
|19.88
|L.James, Old Dominion
|3
|7
|138
|19.71
|I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|59
|19.67
|S.Jacques-Louis, Akron
|3
|6
|117
|19.50
|R.Johnson, Texas
|3
|2
|39
|19.50
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|2
|39
|19.50
|J.Jones, Ohio
|3
|3
|58
|19.33
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|134
|19.14
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|3
|9
|172
|19.11
|D.Banks, Maryland
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Coles, UCF
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|S.James, West Virginia
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|3
|3
|57
|19.00
|D.Lewis, Georgia Southern
|3
|4
|76
|19.00
|S.Malignaggi, James Madison
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|3
|4
|76
|19.00
|N.Montgomery, Rutgers
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Moore, Nebraska
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|3
|5
|94
|18.80
|P.Vining, Illinois
|3
|5
|94
|18.80
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|3
|5
|93
|18.60
|N.Martinez, Texas Tech
|3
|5
|93
|18.60
|M.Bell, Colorado
|3
|2
|37
|18.50
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|4
|8
|148
|18.50
|T.Grimes, Akron
|2
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|3
|5
|92
|18.40
|S.McCall, Florida St.
|3
|5
|92
|18.40
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|3
|8
|147
|18.38
|J.Broussard, Michigan St.
|3
|4
|73
|18.25
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|3
|4
|73
|18.25
|C.Williams, Baylor
|3
|5
|91
|18.20
|J.Aaron, West Virginia
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|P.Cole, Ohio
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|T.Davis, Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|L.Diamont, Duke
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|S.Dollars, Oregon
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|I.Esdale, Rice
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|2
|3
|54
|18.00
|J.Nicholas, LSU
|2
|2
|36
|18.00
|A.Simpson, Arizona
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Weston, Florida
|2
|3
|54
|18.00
|J.Whittington, Texas
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|W.Dawn, UTEP
|3
|5
|89
|17.80
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|3
|3
|53
|17.67
|C.Tyree, Notre Dame
|3
|5
|88
|17.60
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|3
|1
|17
|17.00
|J.Ross, Ohio
|2
|2
|34
|17.00
|C.Tannor, Nebraska
|4
|1
|17
|17.00
|C.Trayanum, Ohio St.
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|B.Bowman, Oklahoma
|3
|5
|84
|16.80
|X.Henderson, Florida
|3
|4
|67
|16.75
|T.Gunther, BYU
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|B.Jackson, North Texas
|4
|2
|33
|16.50
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska
|2
|2
|33
|16.50
|O.Cooper, Indiana
|2
|3
|48
|16.00
|M.Donald, East Carolina
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|O.Evans, Penn St.
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|R.Griffin, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|C.Jones, Utah St.
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|T.Mims, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|K.Paul, Temple
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|B.Penny, San Diego St.
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|3
|2
|32
|16.00
|M.Blakemore, N. Illinois
|3
|9
|143
|15.89
|K.King, Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|47
|15.67
|M.Cooper, Temple
|3
|5
|78
|15.60
|J.Gray, NC State
|3
|2
|31
|15.50
|M.Nabers, LSU
|3
|2
|31
|15.50
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|3
|3
|46
|15.33
|M.Anderson, California
|3
|4
|61
|15.25
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|3
|2
|30
|15.00
|D.Clark, UTSA
|3
|2
|30
|15.00
|T.Etienne, Florida
|3
|2
|30
|15.00
|M.Fleming, East Carolina
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|30
|15.00
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|4
|2
|30
|15.00
|T.Ross, Middle Tennessee
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|J.Sackett, UTSA
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|A.Anderson, Temple
|3
|3
|43
|14.33
|C.Jones, Purdue
|3
|3
|43
|14.33
|R.Ajayi, West Virginia
|2
|1
|14
|14.00
|C.Bone, Akron
|1
|1
|14
|14.00
|V.Davis, Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|14
|14.00
|R.Johnson, Troy
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|2
|2
|28
|14.00
|C.Sullivan-Brown, Umass
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|N.Williams, UNLV
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|D.Crawford, Nebraska
|2
|2
|27
|13.50
|D.Fox, Temple
|2
|2
|27
|13.50
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|4
|2
|27
|13.50
|J.Johnson, East Carolina
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|G.Johnson, Umass
|2
|1
|13
|13.00
|A.Marshall, Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|D.Matthews, Indiana
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|C.McMillan, Marshall
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|D.Ngata, Arizona St.
|3
|3
|39
|13.00
|E.Smith, Stanford
|2
|1
|13
|13.00
|K.Thornton, James Madison
|2
|3
|39
|13.00
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|3
|2
|24
|12.00
|I.Gash, Michigan
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|G.Helm, Texas
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|O.Lacey, Troy
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|T.Lowe, Oregon St.
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|L.Patterson, Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|12
|12.00
|R.Smith, West Virginia
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|S.McGee, Oregon
|3
|2
|23
|11.50
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|2
|2
|22
|11.00
|D.Hopkins, Tulsa
|2
|1
|11
|11.00
|R.Ladner, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|11
|11.00
|D.Smith, Colorado
|3
|1
|11
|11.00
|T.Jackson, Coastal Carolina
|2
|2
|21
|10.50
|T.Barber, TCU
|2
|3
|31
|10.33
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|3
|3
|31
|10.33
|B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|10
|10.00
|M.Byrnes, Houston
|3
|2
|19
|9.50
|J.Irish, Oregon St.
|3
|2
|19
|9.50
|R.Ellis, UAB
|2
|1
|9
|9.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|18
|9.00
|N.Jones, Ball St.
|3
|1
|9
|9.00
|B.Kite, Army
|1
|1
|9
|9.00
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA
|3
|1
|9
|9.00
|D.Taylor, UTSA
|3
|3
|25
|8.33
|B.Bradford, Kent St.
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|M.Caper, Liberty
|2
|2
|16
|8.00
|I.Epps, Tulsa
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|2
|1
|8
|8.00
|K.Johnson, Baylor
|3
|2
|16
|8.00
|C.Kelly, Mississippi
|2
|1
|8
|8.00
|B.Murphy, Army
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|J.Robinson, Mississippi
|2
|1
|8
|8.00
|J.Shenker, Auburn
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|J.Westover, Washington
|3
|2
|15
|7.50
|M.Carr, Michigan St.
|2
|1
|7
|7.00
|A.Greene, San Diego St.
|1
|1
|7
|7.00
|I.Jernagin, San Jose St.
|1
|1
|7
|7.00
|N.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|7
|7.00
|J.Tavai, San Diego St.
|2
|1
|7
|7.00
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|A.Sybrandt, Tulane
|1
|1
|5
|5.00
|C.Lee, North Texas
|1
|1
|4
|4.00
|R.Shelton, Duke
|2
|3
|12
|4.00
|C.Stufflebean, Kansas St.
|1
|1
|4
|4.00
|G.Bernard, Michigan St.
|3
|1
|3
|3.00
|T.Fromm, Auburn
|3
|1
|3
|3.00
|A.Howze, Akron
|2
|2
|6
|3.00
|D.Ross, Umass
|3
|1
|3
|3.00
