NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg C.Washington, New Mexico 3 2 131 65.50 K.Smith, Miami 3 3 184 61.33 B.Brown,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg C.Washington, New Mexico 3 2 131 65.50 K.Smith, Miami 3 3 184 61.33 B.Brown, Kentucky 3 2 121 60.50 J.Horn, South Florida 3 2 121 60.50 B.Smith, Miami 3 1 42 42.00 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 2 1 41 41.00 O.Smith, Maryland 2 1 41 41.00 D.Achane, Texas A&M 3 5 198 39.60 N.Reed, Colorado 2 2 74 37.00 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 4 145 36.25 T.Felton, Maryland 3 3 105 35.00 V.Terrell, Navy 2 1 35 35.00 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 4 140 35.00 R.Bell, Washington St. 3 3 102 34.00 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 3 3 102 34.00 B.Pool, Arkansas 3 1 34 34.00 J.Weimer, UNLV 3 1 34 34.00 J.Stinson, Duke 3 3 101 33.67 J.Barber, Troy 3 2 66 33.00 G.Garcia, Kent St. 3 2 66 33.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 3 4 131 32.75 K.Horton, North Texas 3 7 223 31.86 X.White, Texas Tech 3 3 95 31.67 B.Hester, Akron 1 2 63 31.50 M.Dukes, South Florida 3 1 31 31.00 B. Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00 J.Gibbs, Alabama 3 3 93 31.00 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 1 2 62 31.00 T.Pena, Syracuse 2 1 31 31.00 J.Williams, UNLV 3 1 30 30.00 L.Joseph, FIU 2 7 207 29.57 J.Houston, NC State 3 1 29 29.00 J.Lucas, Indiana 2 2 58 29.00 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 2 5 145 29.00 P.Sawyer, Houston 3 2 58 29.00 D.Starling, Virginia 2 2 58 29.00 C.Wright, Boise St. 2 2 58 29.00 C.Hines, Hawaii 3 1 28 28.00 N.Williams, UNLV 3 3 84 28.00 K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 4 111 27.75 K.Jackson, Georgia 3 2 55 27.50 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 3 9 244 27.11 D.Douglas, Liberty 3 4 108 27.00 J.Gill, Boston College 3 3 81 27.00 C.Jackson, Syracuse 3 1 27 27.00 L.Styles, Notre Dame 3 1 27 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 2 1 27 27.00 X.Legette, South Carolina 3 3 80 26.67 J.Bell, Nevada 4 8 212 26.50 E.Wilson, FIU 2 2 53 26.50 M.Bernard, Utah 3 3 79 26.33 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 3 3 79 26.33 S.Louis, Liberty 3 4 104 26.00 K.Robinson, Texas 3 1 26 26.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 3 1 26 26.00 R.Wilson, Michigan 3 1 26 26.00 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 3 5 128 25.60 R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 3 3 76 25.33 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 3 3 75 25.00 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 1 25 25.00 A.Green, Arkansas 3 2 50 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 2 2 50 25.00 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 3 1 25 25.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 3 3 74 24.67 G.Jackson, Washington 3 6 148 24.67 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 3 5 123 24.60 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 3 2 49 24.50 J.Barnett, Memphis 3 3 73 24.33 A.Vivens, Colorado St. 2 3 73 24.33 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 3 10 242 24.20 M.Cooper, Kent St. 3 5 120 24.00 C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 2 1 24 24.00 M.McClain, Florida St. 3 1 24 24.00 J.Taylor, Michigan 2 1 24 24.00 K.Allen, UCLA 3 6 142 23.67 B.Farrell, Stanford 2 2 47 23.50 H.Nyberg, BYU 2 2 47 23.50 C.Stone, Wyoming 3 3 70 23.33 R.Moss, Iowa 2 4 93 23.25 C.Black, Virginia Tech 3 5 116 23.20 R.Cook, Buffalo 3 10 231 23.10 B.Duke, Virginia Tech 2 1 23 23.00 M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 2 1 23 23.00 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 2 1 23 23.00 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 3 2 46 23.00 J.Holiday, Tennessee 3 4 91 22.75 M.Haywood, Navy 2 3 68 22.67 K.Logan, Kansas 3 3 68 22.67 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 3 5 113 22.60 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 3 2 45 22.50 Q.Redding, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50 J.Williams, Boston College 3 4 90 22.50 J.Brown, UAB 3 5 112 22.40 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 3 3 67 22.33 N.Singleton, Penn St. 3 6 134 22.33 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 3 4 89 22.25 C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 3 6 133 22.17 G.Rogers, Memphis 3 7 155 22.14 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 22 22.00 N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 4 1 22 22.00 C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St. 2 2 44 22.00 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 3 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 2 3 66 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 1 22 22.00 J.Otoviano, Rice 3 5 110 22.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 3 3 66 22.00 W.Shipley, Clemson 3 1 22 22.00 S.Thomas, UAB 3 1 22 22.00 D.Wade, Mississippi 3 3 66 22.00 L.Wysong, New Mexico 3 1 22 22.00 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 2 6 131 21.83 D.Moorer, Texas State 3 4 87 21.75 E.Hull, Northwestern 3 2 43 21.50 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 3 2 43 21.50 M.Golden, Houston 3 3 64 21.33 D.Houston, Uconn 3 3 64 21.33 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 3 3 64 21.33 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 3 7 149 21.29 R.O’Keefe, UCF 3 4 85 21.25 K.Wilburn, Ohio 3 8 170 21.25 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 3 1 21 21.00 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 1 21 21.00 K.Christon, San Diego St. 3 1 21 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 2 1 21 21.00 S.Evans, E. Michigan 3 1 21 21.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 1 2 42 21.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 3 1 21 21.00 J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 3 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 3 1 21 21.00 J.Platt, FAU 4 5 104 20.80 T.Palmer, Nebraska 4 3 62 20.67 L.Keys, Tulane 3 4 82 20.50 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 4 82 20.50 J.Perdue, Hawaii 4 12 245 20.42 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 3 61 20.33 B.Battie, South Florida 3 13 263 20.23 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 3 6 121 20.17 J. Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00 B.Golden, Akron 2 1 20 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 3 2 40 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 2 1 20 20.00 V.Rosa, Uconn 3 1 20 20.00 W.Wieland, Wyoming 4 1 20 20.00 J.Jordan, Louisville 3 8 159 19.88 L.James, Old Dominion 3 7 138 19.71 I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan 2 3 59 19.67 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 3 6 117 19.50 R.Johnson, Texas 3 2 39 19.50 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 39 19.50 J.Jones, Ohio 3 3 58 19.33 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 3 7 134 19.14 G.Desrosiers, Umass 3 9 172 19.11 D.Banks, Maryland 3 1 19 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 1 1 19 19.00 D.Hellams, Alabama 3 1 19 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 3 1 19 19.00 S.James, West Virginia 3 1 19 19.00 K.Johnson, Iowa 1 1 19 19.00 T.Keaton, Marshall 3 3 57 19.00 D.Lewis, Georgia Southern 3 4 76 19.00 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 2 1 19 19.00 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 3 4 76 19.00 N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00 D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 3 5 94 18.80 P.Vining, Illinois 3 5 94 18.80 B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60 N.Martinez, Texas Tech 3 5 93 18.60 M.Bell, Colorado 3 2 37 18.50 S.Byrd, Charlotte 4 8 148 18.50 T.Grimes, Akron 2 2 37 18.50 J.Hunter, Auburn 3 5 92 18.40 S.McCall, Florida St. 3 5 92 18.40 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 3 8 147 18.38 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 3 4 73 18.25 O.Hampton, North Carolina 3 4 73 18.25 C.Williams, Baylor 3 5 91 18.20 J.Aaron, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00 J.Brooks, Alabama 3 1 18 18.00 P.Cole, Ohio 1 1 18 18.00 T.Davis, Georgia Tech 1 1 18 18.00 L.Diamont, Duke 2 1 18 18.00 S.Dollars, Oregon 3 1 18 18.00 I.Esdale, Rice 3 1 18 18.00 J.Harrison, Marshall 2 3 54 18.00 J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00 A.Simpson, Arizona 2 1 18 18.00 J.Weston, Florida 2 3 54 18.00 J.Whittington, Texas 3 1 18 18.00 W.Dawn, UTEP 3 5 89 17.80 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 3 3 53 17.67 C.Tyree, Notre Dame 3 5 88 17.60 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 3 1 17 17.00 J.Ross, Ohio 2 2 34 17.00 C.Tannor, Nebraska 4 1 17 17.00 C.Trayanum, Ohio St. 2 1 17 17.00 B.Bowman, Oklahoma 3 5 84 16.80 X.Henderson, Florida 3 4 67 16.75 T.Gunther, BYU 3 2 33 16.50 B.Jackson, North Texas 4 2 33 16.50 J.Stuart, Toledo 3 2 33 16.50 Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska 2 2 33 16.50 O.Cooper, Indiana 2 3 48 16.00 M.Donald, East Carolina 1 1 16 16.00 O.Evans, Penn St. 1 1 16 16.00 R.Griffin, Vanderbilt 1 1 16 16.00 C.Jones, Utah St. 3 1 16 16.00 T.Keith, Bowling Green 3 1 16 16.00 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 1 1 16 16.00 K.Paul, Temple 1 1 16 16.00 B.Penny, San Diego St. 3 1 16 16.00 B.Rice, Southern Cal 3 1 16 16.00 J.Richardson, UCF 3 2 32 16.00 M.Blakemore, N. Illinois 3 9 143 15.89 K.King, Virginia Tech 2 3 47 15.67 M.Cooper, Temple 3 5 78 15.60 J.Gray, NC State 3 2 31 15.50 M.Nabers, LSU 3 2 31 15.50 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 3 3 46 15.33 M.Anderson, California 3 4 61 15.25 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 3 2 30 15.00 D.Clark, UTSA 3 2 30 15.00 T.Etienne, Florida 3 2 30 15.00 M.Fleming, East Carolina 3 1 15 15.00 A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 30 15.00 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 4 2 30 15.00 T.Ross, Middle Tennessee 3 1 15 15.00 J.Sackett, UTSA 3 1 15 15.00 A.Anderson, Temple 3 3 43 14.33 C.Jones, Purdue 3 3 43 14.33 R.Ajayi, West Virginia 2 1 14 14.00 C.Bone, Akron 1 1 14 14.00 V.Davis, Pittsburgh 2 1 14 14.00 R.Johnson, Troy 3 1 14 14.00 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 2 2 28 14.00 C.Sullivan-Brown, Umass 3 1 14 14.00 N.Williams, UNLV 3 1 14 14.00 D.Crawford, Nebraska 2 2 27 13.50 D.Fox, Temple 2 2 27 13.50 A.Grant, Nebraska 4 2 27 13.50 J.Johnson, East Carolina 3 1 13 13.00 G.Johnson, Umass 2 1 13 13.00 A.Marshall, Appalachian St. 3 1 13 13.00 D.Matthews, Indiana 3 1 13 13.00 C.McMillan, Marshall 3 1 13 13.00 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 3 3 39 13.00 E.Smith, Stanford 2 1 13 13.00 K.Thornton, James Madison 2 3 39 13.00 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 3 2 24 12.00 I.Gash, Michigan 3 1 12 12.00 G.Helm, Texas 1 1 12 12.00 O.Lacey, Troy 1 1 12 12.00 T.Lowe, Oregon St. 1 1 12 12.00 L.Patterson, Vanderbilt 2 1 12 12.00 R.Smith, West Virginia 3 1 12 12.00 W.Taulapapa, Washington 3 1 12 12.00 S.McGee, Oregon 3 2 23 11.50 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 2 2 22 11.00 D.Hopkins, Tulsa 2 1 11 11.00 R.Ladner, Southern Miss. 1 1 11 11.00 D.Smith, Colorado 3 1 11 11.00 T.Jackson, Coastal Carolina 2 2 21 10.50 T.Barber, TCU 2 3 31 10.33 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 3 31 10.33 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 10 10.00 M.Byrnes, Houston 3 2 19 9.50 J.Irish, Oregon St. 3 2 19 9.50 R.Ellis, UAB 2 1 9 9.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 3 2 18 9.00 N.Jones, Ball St. 3 1 9 9.00 B.Kite, Army 1 1 9 9.00 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 9 9.00 D.Taylor, UTSA 3 3 25 8.33 B.Bradford, Kent St. 3 1 8 8.00 M.Caper, Liberty 2 2 16 8.00 I.Epps, Tulsa 3 1 8 8.00 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 2 1 8 8.00 K.Johnson, Baylor 3 2 16 8.00 C.Kelly, Mississippi 2 1 8 8.00 B.Murphy, Army 3 1 8 8.00 J.Robinson, Mississippi 2 1 8 8.00 J.Shenker, Auburn 3 1 8 8.00 J.Westover, Washington 3 2 15 7.50 M.Carr, Michigan St. 2 1 7 7.00 A.Greene, San Diego St. 1 1 7 7.00 I.Jernagin, San Jose St. 1 1 7 7.00 N.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 7 7.00 J.Tavai, San Diego St. 2 1 7 7.00 D.Hardy, Penn St. 3 1 6 6.00 A.Sybrandt, Tulane 1 1 5 5.00 C.Lee, North Texas 1 1 4 4.00 R.Shelton, Duke 2 3 12 4.00 C.Stufflebean, Kansas St. 1 1 4 4.00 G.Bernard, Michigan St. 3 1 3 3.00 T.Fromm, Auburn 3 1 3 3.00 A.Howze, Akron 2 2 6 3.00 D.Ross, Umass 3 1 3 3.00

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.