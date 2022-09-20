RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
C.Washington, New Mexico 3 2 131 65.50
K.Smith, Miami 3 3 184 61.33
B.Brown, Kentucky 3 2 121 60.50
J.Horn, South Florida 3 2 121 60.50
B.Smith, Miami 3 1 42 42.00
S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 2 1 41 41.00
O.Smith, Maryland 2 1 41 41.00
D.Achane, Texas A&M 3 5 198 39.60
N.Reed, Colorado 2 2 74 37.00
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 4 145 36.25
T.Felton, Maryland 3 3 105 35.00
V.Terrell, Navy 2 1 35 35.00
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 4 140 35.00
R.Bell, Washington St. 3 3 102 34.00
I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 3 3 102 34.00
B.Pool, Arkansas 3 1 34 34.00
J.Weimer, UNLV 3 1 34 34.00
J.Stinson, Duke 3 3 101 33.67
J.Barber, Troy 3 2 66 33.00
G.Garcia, Kent St. 3 2 66 33.00
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 3 4 131 32.75
K.Horton, North Texas 3 7 223 31.86
X.White, Texas Tech 3 3 95 31.67
B.Hester, Akron 1 2 63 31.50
M.Dukes, South Florida 3 1 31 31.00
B. Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00
J.Gibbs, Alabama 3 3 93 31.00
S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 1 2 62 31.00
T.Pena, Syracuse 2 1 31 31.00
J.Williams, UNLV 3 1 30 30.00
L.Joseph, FIU 2 7 207 29.57
J.Houston, NC State 3 1 29 29.00
J.Lucas, Indiana 2 2 58 29.00
M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 2 5 145 29.00
P.Sawyer, Houston 3 2 58 29.00
D.Starling, Virginia 2 2 58 29.00
C.Wright, Boise St. 2 2 58 29.00
C.Hines, Hawaii 3 1 28 28.00
N.Williams, UNLV 3 3 84 28.00
K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 4 111 27.75
K.Jackson, Georgia 3 2 55 27.50
N.Remigio, Fresno St. 3 9 244 27.11
D.Douglas, Liberty 3 4 108 27.00
J.Gill, Boston College 3 3 81 27.00
C.Jackson, Syracuse 3 1 27 27.00
L.Styles, Notre Dame 3 1 27 27.00
A.Washington, East Carolina 2 1 27 27.00
X.Legette, South Carolina 3 3 80 26.67
J.Bell, Nevada 4 8 212 26.50
E.Wilson, FIU 2 2 53 26.50
M.Bernard, Utah 3 3 79 26.33
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 3 3 79 26.33
S.Louis, Liberty 3 4 104 26.00
K.Robinson, Texas 3 1 26 26.00
Q.Williams, Buffalo 3 1 26 26.00
R.Wilson, Michigan 3 1 26 26.00
M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 3 5 128 25.60
R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 3 3 76 25.33
H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 3 3 75 25.00
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 1 25 25.00
A.Green, Arkansas 3 2 50 25.00
D.Jones, Navy 2 2 50 25.00
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 3 1 25 25.00
M.Hollins, Virginia 3 3 74 24.67
G.Jackson, Washington 3 6 148 24.67
J.Byrd, San Diego St. 3 5 123 24.60
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 3 2 49 24.50
J.Barnett, Memphis 3 3 73 24.33
A.Vivens, Colorado St. 2 3 73 24.33
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 3 10 242 24.20
M.Cooper, Kent St. 3 5 120 24.00
C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 2 1 24 24.00
M.McClain, Florida St. 3 1 24 24.00
J.Taylor, Michigan 2 1 24 24.00
K.Allen, UCLA 3 6 142 23.67
B.Farrell, Stanford 2 2 47 23.50
H.Nyberg, BYU 2 2 47 23.50
C.Stone, Wyoming 3 3 70 23.33
R.Moss, Iowa 2 4 93 23.25
C.Black, Virginia Tech 3 5 116 23.20
R.Cook, Buffalo 3 10 231 23.10
B.Duke, Virginia Tech 2 1 23 23.00
M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 2 1 23 23.00
C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 2 1 23 23.00
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 3 2 46 23.00
J.Holiday, Tennessee 3 4 91 22.75
M.Haywood, Navy 2 3 68 22.67
K.Logan, Kansas 3 3 68 22.67
J.Youngblood, Rutgers 3 5 113 22.60
B.Nesbit, North Carolina 3 2 45 22.50
Q.Redding, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50
J.Williams, Boston College 3 4 90 22.50
J.Brown, UAB 3 5 112 22.40
H.Hall, Georgia Tech 3 3 67 22.33
N.Singleton, Penn St. 3 6 134 22.33
B.McReynolds, South Alabama 3 4 89 22.25
C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 3 6 133 22.17
G.Rogers, Memphis 3 7 155 22.14
A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 22 22.00
N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 4 1 22 22.00
C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St. 2 2 44 22.00
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 3 1 22 22.00
C.Filkins, Stanford 2 3 66 22.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 1 22 22.00
J.Otoviano, Rice 3 5 110 22.00
E.Sanders, Iowa St. 3 3 66 22.00
W.Shipley, Clemson 3 1 22 22.00
S.Thomas, UAB 3 1 22 22.00
D.Wade, Mississippi 3 3 66 22.00
L.Wysong, New Mexico 3 1 22 22.00
A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 2 6 131 21.83
D.Moorer, Texas State 3 4 87 21.75
E.Hull, Northwestern 3 2 43 21.50
M.Knowles, Kansas St. 3 2 43 21.50
M.Golden, Houston 3 3 64 21.33
D.Houston, Uconn 3 3 64 21.33
T.Tucker, Cincinnati 3 3 64 21.33
D.Taylor, Arizona St. 3 7 149 21.29
R.O’Keefe, UCF 3 4 85 21.25
K.Wilburn, Ohio 3 8 170 21.25
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 3 1 21 21.00
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 1 21 21.00
K.Christon, San Diego St. 3 1 21 21.00
J.Delgado, Oregon 2 1 21 21.00
S.Evans, E. Michigan 3 1 21 21.00
D.McCulley, Ball St. 1 2 42 21.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 1 21 21.00
J.Patterson, Bowling Green 3 1 21 21.00
J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00
T.Robinson, Army 3 1 21 21.00
M.Wax, Syracuse 3 1 21 21.00
J.Platt, FAU 4 5 104 20.80
T.Palmer, Nebraska 4 3 62 20.67
L.Keys, Tulane 3 4 82 20.50
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 4 82 20.50
J.Perdue, Hawaii 4 12 245 20.42
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 3 61 20.33
B.Battie, South Florida 3 13 263 20.23
H.Rutledge, Charlotte 3 6 121 20.17
J. Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00
C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00
B.Golden, Akron 2 1 20 20.00
S.Hagans, Duke 3 2 40 20.00
J.Reed, Michigan St. 2 1 20 20.00
V.Rosa, Uconn 3 1 20 20.00
W.Wieland, Wyoming 4 1 20 20.00
J.Jordan, Louisville 3 8 159 19.88
L.James, Old Dominion 3 7 138 19.71
I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan 2 3 59 19.67
S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 3 6 117 19.50
R.Johnson, Texas 3 2 39 19.50
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 39 19.50
J.Jones, Ohio 3 3 58 19.33
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 3 7 134 19.14
G.Desrosiers, Umass 3 9 172 19.11
D.Banks, Maryland 3 1 19 19.00
T.Coles, UCF 1 1 19 19.00
D.Hellams, Alabama 3 1 19 19.00
D.Hunter, Liberty 3 1 19 19.00
S.James, West Virginia 3 1 19 19.00
K.Johnson, Iowa 1 1 19 19.00
T.Keaton, Marshall 3 3 57 19.00
D.Lewis, Georgia Southern 3 4 76 19.00
S.Malignaggi, James Madison 2 1 19 19.00
K.Mitchell, East Carolina 3 4 76 19.00
N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00
D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00
J.Jackson, E. Michigan 3 5 94 18.80
P.Vining, Illinois 3 5 94 18.80
B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60
N.Martinez, Texas Tech 3 5 93 18.60
M.Bell, Colorado 3 2 37 18.50
S.Byrd, Charlotte 4 8 148 18.50
T.Grimes, Akron 2 2 37 18.50
J.Hunter, Auburn 3 5 92 18.40
S.McCall, Florida St. 3 5 92 18.40
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 3 8 147 18.38
J.Broussard, Michigan St. 3 4 73 18.25
O.Hampton, North Carolina 3 4 73 18.25
C.Williams, Baylor 3 5 91 18.20
J.Aaron, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00
J.Brooks, Alabama 3 1 18 18.00
P.Cole, Ohio 1 1 18 18.00
T.Davis, Georgia Tech 1 1 18 18.00
L.Diamont, Duke 2 1 18 18.00
S.Dollars, Oregon 3 1 18 18.00
I.Esdale, Rice 3 1 18 18.00
J.Harrison, Marshall 2 3 54 18.00
J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00
A.Simpson, Arizona 2 1 18 18.00
J.Weston, Florida 2 3 54 18.00
J.Whittington, Texas 3 1 18 18.00
W.Dawn, UTEP 3 5 89 17.80
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 3 3 53 17.67
C.Tyree, Notre Dame 3 5 88 17.60
D.Martinez, Oregon St. 3 1 17 17.00
J.Ross, Ohio 2 2 34 17.00
C.Tannor, Nebraska 4 1 17 17.00
C.Trayanum, Ohio St. 2 1 17 17.00
B.Bowman, Oklahoma 3 5 84 16.80
X.Henderson, Florida 3 4 67 16.75
T.Gunther, BYU 3 2 33 16.50
B.Jackson, North Texas 4 2 33 16.50
J.Stuart, Toledo 3 2 33 16.50
Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska 2 2 33 16.50
O.Cooper, Indiana 2 3 48 16.00
M.Donald, East Carolina 1 1 16 16.00
O.Evans, Penn St. 1 1 16 16.00
R.Griffin, Vanderbilt 1 1 16 16.00
C.Jones, Utah St. 3 1 16 16.00
T.Keith, Bowling Green 3 1 16 16.00
T.Mims, Southern Miss. 1 1 16 16.00
K.Paul, Temple 1 1 16 16.00
B.Penny, San Diego St. 3 1 16 16.00
B.Rice, Southern Cal 3 1 16 16.00
J.Richardson, UCF 3 2 32 16.00
M.Blakemore, N. Illinois 3 9 143 15.89
K.King, Virginia Tech 2 3 47 15.67
M.Cooper, Temple 3 5 78 15.60
J.Gray, NC State 3 2 31 15.50
M.Nabers, LSU 3 2 31 15.50
S.Cobbs, Boise St. 3 3 46 15.33
M.Anderson, California 3 4 61 15.25
G.Bryant, Southern Cal 3 2 30 15.00
D.Clark, UTSA 3 2 30 15.00
T.Etienne, Florida 3 2 30 15.00
M.Fleming, East Carolina 3 1 15 15.00
A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 30 15.00
J.Parker, New Mexico St. 4 2 30 15.00
T.Ross, Middle Tennessee 3 1 15 15.00
J.Sackett, UTSA 3 1 15 15.00
A.Anderson, Temple 3 3 43 14.33
C.Jones, Purdue 3 3 43 14.33
R.Ajayi, West Virginia 2 1 14 14.00
C.Bone, Akron 1 1 14 14.00
V.Davis, Pittsburgh 2 1 14 14.00
R.Johnson, Troy 3 1 14 14.00
M.Shoulders, Tulsa 2 2 28 14.00
C.Sullivan-Brown, Umass 3 1 14 14.00
N.Williams, UNLV 3 1 14 14.00
D.Crawford, Nebraska 2 2 27 13.50
D.Fox, Temple 2 2 27 13.50
A.Grant, Nebraska 4 2 27 13.50
J.Johnson, East Carolina 3 1 13 13.00
G.Johnson, Umass 2 1 13 13.00
A.Marshall, Appalachian St. 3 1 13 13.00
D.Matthews, Indiana 3 1 13 13.00
C.McMillan, Marshall 3 1 13 13.00
D.Ngata, Arizona St. 3 3 39 13.00
E.Smith, Stanford 2 1 13 13.00
K.Thornton, James Madison 2 3 39 13.00
J.Brady, New Mexico St. 3 2 24 12.00
I.Gash, Michigan 3 1 12 12.00
G.Helm, Texas 1 1 12 12.00
O.Lacey, Troy 1 1 12 12.00
T.Lowe, Oregon St. 1 1 12 12.00
L.Patterson, Vanderbilt 2 1 12 12.00
R.Smith, West Virginia 3 1 12 12.00
W.Taulapapa, Washington 3 1 12 12.00
S.McGee, Oregon 3 2 23 11.50
S.Garrett, San Jose St. 2 2 22 11.00
D.Hopkins, Tulsa 2 1 11 11.00
R.Ladner, Southern Miss. 1 1 11 11.00
D.Smith, Colorado 3 1 11 11.00
T.Jackson, Coastal Carolina 2 2 21 10.50
T.Barber, TCU 2 3 31 10.33
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 3 31 10.33
B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 10 10.00
M.Byrnes, Houston 3 2 19 9.50
J.Irish, Oregon St. 3 2 19 9.50
R.Ellis, UAB 2 1 9 9.00
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 3 2 18 9.00
N.Jones, Ball St. 3 1 9 9.00
B.Kite, Army 1 1 9 9.00
T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 9 9.00
D.Taylor, UTSA 3 3 25 8.33
B.Bradford, Kent St. 3 1 8 8.00
M.Caper, Liberty 2 2 16 8.00
I.Epps, Tulsa 3 1 8 8.00
D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 2 1 8 8.00
K.Johnson, Baylor 3 2 16 8.00
C.Kelly, Mississippi 2 1 8 8.00
B.Murphy, Army 3 1 8 8.00
J.Robinson, Mississippi 2 1 8 8.00
J.Shenker, Auburn 3 1 8 8.00
J.Westover, Washington 3 2 15 7.50
M.Carr, Michigan St. 2 1 7 7.00
A.Greene, San Diego St. 1 1 7 7.00
I.Jernagin, San Jose St. 1 1 7 7.00
N.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 7 7.00
J.Tavai, San Diego St. 2 1 7 7.00
D.Hardy, Penn St. 3 1 6 6.00
A.Sybrandt, Tulane 1 1 5 5.00
C.Lee, North Texas 1 1 4 4.00
R.Shelton, Duke 2 3 12 4.00
C.Stufflebean, Kansas St. 1 1 4 4.00
G.Bernard, Michigan St. 3 1 3 3.00
T.Fromm, Auburn 3 1 3 3.00
A.Howze, Akron 2 2 6 3.00
D.Ross, Umass 3 1 3 3.00

