Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » Sports » NASCAR's 2023 Cup schedule…

NASCAR’s 2023 Cup schedule remains largely unchanged

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift.

The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with the 10 playoff tracks the same, the exhibition Clash again returning to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500 opening the season on Feb. 19.

The only notable date change is a second stop at Richmond Raceway being moved from August to July, and the shared NASCAR and IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway moved from July to August. The event will again be on Indy’s road course.

NASCAR said the Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California will be the last on its 2-mile layout. NASCAR has wanted to convert the facility into a short track but the pandemic delayed any progress.

Speedway Motorsports announced last week it was moving the annual All-Star race to North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the race will be May 21. Texas Motor Speedway hosted the all-star race the last two years, and the shift to North Wilkesboro leaves Texas with only one Cup race for the first time since 2004.

There will be only two Cup races held on Saturday nights next year, at Daytona in August and Bristol in September. Atlanta Motor Speedway will also hold one of its two Cup races, on Sunday, July 9, at night.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up