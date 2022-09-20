RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Sept. 19

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. William Byron, 2.

2. Ross Chastain, 2.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2.

2. Kevin Harvick, 2.

2. Kyle Larson, 2.

2. Joey Logano, 2.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

