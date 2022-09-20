NASCAR Cup Series Winners

Through Sept. 19 1. Chase Elliott, 4. 2. William Byron, 2. 2. Ross Chastain, 2. 2. Denny Hamlin, 2. 2.…

Through Sept. 19

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. William Byron, 2.

2. Ross Chastain, 2.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2.

2. Kevin Harvick, 2.

2. Kyle Larson, 2.

2. Joey Logano, 2.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.