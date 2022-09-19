Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » vSports » NASCAR Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Sept. 18

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. William Byron, 2.

2. Ross Chastain, 2.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2.

2. Kevin Harvick, 2.

2. Kyle Larson, 2.

2. Joey Logano, 2.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

vSports

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up