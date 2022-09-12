Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Sept. 11

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. William Byron, 2.

2. Ross Chastain, 2.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2.

2. Kevin Harvick, 2.

2. Kyle Larson, 2.

2. Joey Logano, 2.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up