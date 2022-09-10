September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Morgan scores as Red Bulls beat Revolution 2-1

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 8:20 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday.

Tommy McNamara opened the scoring for the Revolution (9-10-11) in the 53rd minute. Cristian Casseres Jr. tied it five minutes later for the Red Bulls (14-9-8).

The Red Bulls play next Saturday against New York City FC. The Revolution will visit the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

