Montreal rallies to beat Toronto FC 4-3

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 10:03 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Kamal Miller, Djorde Mihailovic, Kei Kamara and Alistair Johnston scored and Montreal overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Toronto FC 4-3 on Sunday night.

Montreal (16-9-4) became the first MLS team to erase a two-goal deficit and lead at halftime since Toronto did it against New York City FC in July 2015.

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice for Toronto (9-14-7) and Federico Bernadeschi added a goal.

Montreal set franchise records for victories with 16 and points with 52.

