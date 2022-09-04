LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Montero nets winner in Sounders’ 2-1 win over Dynamo

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 11:29 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Fredy Montero scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Montero’s game-winner came in the 76th minute, with an assist from Nouhou Tolo.

Tolo scored the other goal for the Sounders (11-15-3)

Daniel Steres scored for the Dynamo (8-16-5).

The Sounders outshot the Dynamo 15-3. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved two shots for the Sounders and Steve Clark saved one shot for the Dynamo.

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Sounders hosting Austin and the Dynamo hosting Sporting Kansas City.

