RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: White House not considering more oil for Ukraine | Energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant | US, Russia clash over weapons for Ukraine | N. Korea blames US for crisis, will keep nukes
Home » Sports » MLS suspends Whitecaps' Lucas…

MLS suspends Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini 4 for games

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee suspended Lucas Cavallini for four games Thursday.

Cavallini received a red card for stepping on an opponent’s head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s 3-0 loss to Nashville on Aug. 27. The disciplinary committee said in a statement that the punishment is for “violent conduct.”

Cavallini wasn’t in the lineup for a 2-0 loss to San Jose last week. He will miss Saturday’s game against the Rapids in Colorado and two additional matches.

The 29-year-old Canadian striker will be eligible to return on Oct. 1, when Vancouver hosts Austin.

Cavallini has eight goals and two assists in 22 MLS games this season, along with eight yellow cards and one red.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up