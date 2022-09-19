Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Mbappé in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 12:33 PM

PARIS (AP) — A dispute between Kylian Mbappé and the French soccer federation over the use of image rights resurfaced Monday as the team prepared for Nations League matches.

The months-long disagreement and an ongoing extortion scandal involving Paul Pogba are threatening to disrupt France’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

French media quoting an Mbappé statement to France’s national news agency reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star will refuse to participate in a photo session Tuesday with his teammates because the federation has not amended the collective agreement governing rights for the French team ahead of the World Cup.

Mbappé’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The current agreement that dates back to 2010 requires players to participate in marketing operations with the team’s sponsors. In return, players receive 25,000 euros ($25,000) for every international match they play.

But Mbappé and his advisers argue that the deal is unfair because images of some high-profile players are used more often than others. They also want the right to review the brands with which players are associated.

Mbappé boycotted a marketing event for the federation in March.

France plays Austria on Thursday and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark. Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

