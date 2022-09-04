LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Atalanta at…

MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Atalanta at last-place Monza in Serie A

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Unbeaten Atalanta visits last-place Monza knowing that a win will take it top of Serie A. Atalanta has won three of its four matches and only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Monza, which is owned by former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, is still searching for it first point in its first-ever season in Serie A. Serie B champion Lecce is looking for its first win after picking up its first points in two straight draws – including an impressive 1-1 result at Napoli last time out – and it visits Torino. Empoli has managed three straight draws after opening the season with a loss and it travels to Salernitana, whose only defeat was in the opening round against Roma.

SPAIN

Valladolid will go for its first win of the season in the Spanish league when it hosts Almería in a match between promoted clubs. The team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons. Valladolid is coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona, its second defeat in three matches. Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up