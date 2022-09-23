RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
MATCHDAY: Spain hosts Switzerland, Portugal visits Czechs

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 3:48 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

NATIONS LEAGUE:

LEAGUE A

Spain hosts Switzerland in Zaragoza seeking a win to remain in first place of its group before a possible winner-take-all clash with Portugal for a spot in next June’s Nations League final four. Spain can clinch the Group A2 if it beats Switzerland and Portugal loses against the Czech Republic in Prague. If not, Spain and Portugal will decide which team advances as group winner when they meet in Braga on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo and six other Portugal teammates are one booking away from missing the next match against Spain. The Czechs are only one point above the Swiss, with both trying to avoid relegation as the last-place finishers.

LEAGUE B

Erling Haaland’s Norway, Scotland and Israel are well placed to earn promotion to the Nations League top tier heading into the latest round of games in League B. Propelled by Haaland’s five goals, Norway leads Group B4 by three points from Serbia. Norway visits Slovenia while Serbia hosts Sweden. Israel is top of Group B2 by five points and will be promoted with victory against Albania. Scotland, which visits Ireland, leads Group B1 by two points from Ukraine, which is away to Armenia. There’s an added bonus for the teams that win their groups — they should be second seeds in the draw for the group stage of the 2024 European Championship.

