MATCHDAY: Dortmund hosts Hoffenheim; Cádiz visits Celta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund hosts Hoffenheim to get the Bundesliga’s fifth round underway. Dortmund edged Hertha Berlin 1-0 last weekend but it was a nervy finale and Edin Terzić’s team was clearly still feeling the effects of its late collapse to Werder Bremen the week before, when it conceded a record three goals after the 88th minute to lose 3-2. Dortmund will be keen to avoid any such drama against Hoffenheim, a team that has proved problematic in the past. Hoffenheim memorably won 4-0 in Dortmund to end the 2019-20 season. This season is going well for André Breitenreiter’s team so far with three wins from its opening four league games. Hoffenheim’s visit kicks off the start of a busy period for Dortmund with five games in 16 days with its Champions League opening game against Copenhagen on Tuesday before away games at Leipzig and Manchester City and then the derby at Schalke on Sept. 17.

SPAIN

Cádiz will try to win its first point in the Spanish league this season when it visits Celta Vigo. The team from southern Spain is the only team to start with three consecutive losses, including 4-0 at home against Athletic Bilbao last weekend. Cádiz has been outscored 7-0 in its first three league matches. Its poor start comes after it just barely avoided relegation last season. Celta, meanwhile, is coming off its first win of the season at Girona, when Iago Aspas scored a second-half winner.

