Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 5:48 PM

ANGERS, France (AP) — Jonathan Clauss notched a goal and two assists to help Marseille take the lead in the French league by downing Angers 3-0 on Friday.

Marseille remained unbeaten to overtake Paris Saint-Germain by a point, but the defending champion can take the top spot back when it hosts Nice on Saturday.

Clauss rounded Angers right back Yan Valery to fire home an angled strike off the near post in the 35th minute. The France international then intercepted a pass from Valery in the 50th to feed Luis Suarez, who doubled the lead by beating goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Marseille midfielder Gerson made it 3-0 by controlling a cross from Clauss in the 59th to curl into the bottom corner.

“The squad lives very well together. We all stick together,” Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout said in explaining Marseille’s strong start to the season. “All the players are very important, whether it’s the 11 who start or the bench. We are a team showing solidarity, that’s what makes us strong this season.”

Marseille rested striker Alexis Sanchez, who stayed on the bench after playing two full matches for Chile during the international break.

Angers created the first chances by pressing high up the pitch but lacked the finishing touch. Nabil Bentaleb intercepted a pass from Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout before rattling the post in the 18th. Angers left back Souleyman Doumbia also dispossessed Issa Kabore in the 34th to cut the ball back for Adrien Hunou, who fluffed his shot wide.

