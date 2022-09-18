Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:31 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Judge, New York, .312; N.Lowe, Texas, .310; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .299; Kirk, Toronto, .295; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .293.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 119; Semien, Texas, 91; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Bregman, Houston, 87; Altuve, Houston, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Seager, Texas, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81.

RBI_Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 112; Tucker, Houston, 99; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 171; Bichette, Toronto, 167; N.Lowe, Texas, 165; Rosario, Cleveland, 163; Judge, New York, 162; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 161; Bogaerts, Boston, 160; Arraez, Minnesota, 157; Verdugo, Boston, 151; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 150.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 41; Devers, Boston, 38; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35.

TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Tucker, Houston, 22; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 20; Giménez, Cleveland, 18.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.16; Manoah, Toronto, 2.43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.43; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.56; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.83; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.84; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.08; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 228; Cease, Chicago, 214; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 196; Ray, Seattle, 194; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 187; Gausman, Toronto, 186; Bieber, Cleveland, 184; Javier, Houston, 173; F.Valdez, Houston, 169; McKenzie, Cleveland, 167.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

