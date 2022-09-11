AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Arraez, Minnesota, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Arraez, Minnesota, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kirk, Toronto, .298; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .293; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .291.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 112; Semien, Texas, 84; Altuve, Houston, 82; Bregman, Houston, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Seager, Texas, 78.

RBI_Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 88; A.García, Texas, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 164; Bogaerts, Boston, 157; Bichette, Toronto, 156; Judge, New York, 154; N.Lowe, Texas, 154; Arraez, Minnesota, 151; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 150; Rosario, Cleveland, 149; Verdugo, Boston, 149; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 143.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 38; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Altuve, Houston, 33.

TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Suárez, Seattle, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Tucker, Houston, 22; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 18.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; Ray, Seattle, 12-9; Gausman, Toronto, 12-9.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.55; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.82; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.96; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.05; Cole, New York, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 218; Cease, Chicago, 206; Ray, Seattle, 189; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 188; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Gausman, Toronto, 179; Bieber, Cleveland, 171; Javier, Houston, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 161; McKenzie, Cleveland, 159.

