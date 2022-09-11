September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Arraez, Minnesota, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kirk, Toronto, .298; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .293; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .291.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 112; Semien, Texas, 84; Altuve, Houston, 82; Bregman, Houston, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Seager, Texas, 78.

RBI_Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 88; A.García, Texas, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 164; Bogaerts, Boston, 157; Bichette, Toronto, 156; Judge, New York, 154; N.Lowe, Texas, 154; Arraez, Minnesota, 151; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 150; Rosario, Cleveland, 149; Verdugo, Boston, 149; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 143.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 38; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Altuve, Houston, 33.

TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Suárez, Seattle, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Tucker, Houston, 22; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 18.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; Ray, Seattle, 12-9; Gausman, Toronto, 12-9.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.55; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.82; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.96; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.05; Cole, New York, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 218; Cease, Chicago, 206; Ray, Seattle, 189; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 188; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Gausman, Toronto, 179; Bieber, Cleveland, 171; Javier, Houston, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 161; McKenzie, Cleveland, 159.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up