AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .310; N.Lowe, Texas, .305; Benintendi, New York, .302; Giménez, Cleveland,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .310; N.Lowe, Texas, .305; Benintendi, New York, .302; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; Judge, New York, .296; Kwan, Cleveland, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .294; Devers, Boston, .293; Kirk, Toronto, .293.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 105; Bregman, Houston, 81; Semien, Texas, 80; Altuve, Houston, 78; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Seager, Texas, 76; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Devers, Boston, 74; A.García, Texas, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74.

RBI_Judge, New York, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; A.García, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 78; Suárez, Seattle, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 75.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 156; Bogaerts, Boston, 148; N.Lowe, Texas, 147; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 144; Arraez, Minnesota, 143; Rosario, Cleveland, 142; Judge, New York, 141; Bichette, Toronto, 140; Benintendi, New York, 139; Verdugo, Boston, 139.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Devers, Boston, 37; J.Martinez, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Bichette, Toronto, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Altuve, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 31; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 31.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Suárez, Seattle, 25.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Semien, Texas, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; 5 tied at 15.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.49; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.63; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.89; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.06; Gausman, Toronto, 3.14; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.18; Cole, New York, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 204; Cease, Chicago, 197; Ray, Seattle, 183; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 176; Bieber, Cleveland, 164; Gausman, Toronto, 164; Javier, Houston, 157; Verlander, Houston, 154; Manoah, Toronto, 153.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.