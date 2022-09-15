Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Sports » Majeski earns 1st win,…

Majeski earns 1st win, locks into Truck Series title race

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Majeski scored his first career Truck Series win on Thursday night and the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway locked Majeski into the championship finale.

Majeski, in his 40th career start in the trucks, became the first driver to earn a spot in the championship-deciding final four. He had a clean jump on Zane Smith on a restart to with 12 laps remaining to cruise to the victory in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing.

The 28-year-old from Wisconsin ran only four Truck Series races last season as he desperately tried to continue his NASCAR career. It led to a full season ride with ThorSport for this year and now a shot at the series championship.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this,” Majeski said. “We came guns blazing for this race, took our best truck. This is so cool. My career has been so up and down and there’s been a lot of people to help me get to this point.”

Bristol marked the opening race of the round of eight in the Truck Series playoffs.

Smith finished second after starting at the back of the field.

“A good salvage of the night,” Smith said.

Parker Kligerman finished third and was followed by Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton and Derek Kraus.

The Truck Series races next on Oct. 1 at Talladega Superspeedway.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate Dems ‘pushing to follow suit’ after House passes bill to block any future Schedule F

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up