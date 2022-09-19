Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Los Angeles FC’s Vela nets 2 goals in 3-1 win over Houston

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 2:04 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored two goals to help lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Both of Vela’s goals for LAFC (20-8-4) came in the first half, the first in the eighth minute, and the second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

LAFC also got one goal from Ryan Hollingshead.

The Dynamo’s (9-17-6) goal was scored by Corey Baird.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo 19-9, with seven shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Maxime Crepeau saved one of the two shots he faced for LAFC. Steve Clark saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with LAFC visiting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

