Los Angeles FC looks to end road losing streak against Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC (19-8-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (13-12-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +111, Minnesota United FC +200, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC travels to Minnesota United aiming to end a four-game road losing streak.

United is 10-8-4 in conference matchups.

LAFC is 12-8-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is third in the MLS with 166 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. LAFC is also second in MLS play with 60 goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Christian Arango has 15 goals and four assists for LAFC. Kwadwo Opoku has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-4-0, averaging two goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hassani Dotson (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Callum Montgomery (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

LAFC: Franco Escobar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.